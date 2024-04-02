2027: North can’t stop Tinubu’s 2nd term bid – Arewa Think Tank

Arewa Think Tank says the North cannot stop President Bola Tinubu in 2027 “after somebody from the North has done eight years”.

Speaking after a prayer session for Tinubu’s 72nd birthday in Kaduna yesterday, group Convener Muhammad Yakubu, said a northerner ruled for eight years without impacting positively on the region without impacting positively on the region.

He said the North must put regional sentiments aside and support Tinubu’s second term to ensure development in the zone.

The group said: “Why will North stop President Tinubu, how can North stop him in 2027 after somebody from the North has done eight years?

“For us to have peace in this country the North has no option, no alternative to vote Tinubu for another second term so that he can do eight years as well.

“What North should be thinking now is infrastructural and educational development.

“Considering the enormity of challenges facing the North now, it does not need political power now.

“We must put our house in order and tell each other the bitter truth.

“Insecurity challenges which we hoped that former President Muhammadu Buhari would have dealt with, but got worsened.

“That means political power has no value for the North. However, it is all about democracy and politics when people begin angling to run for the presidency, probably to beat Tinubu to it.

“Everybody has the right to contest any political position.

“They have the right as enshrined in our Constitution to freedom, to associate.

“They can go ahead and contest. For us at Arewa Think Tank, nobody can stop us from supporting the President.”

“All we know is he will be in power for eight years.

“We had a northern President who stayed in power for eight years.

“So there is no reason why we will not support President Tinubu for eight years. So far he has done a lot of infrastructure across the country.”

It added: “We want to give him some benefits of the doubt, we want to give him a breathing space because of the enormity of the challenges he inherited.

“It won’t be fair in less than one year to start critising him. If there is a need, there is a channel to reach him.

“But for us to come out openly to criticise him we need up to one and half years.

“Until he fails to work on those areas we advised him, that is when we will start to criticise him. But for the time being, we will support him and continue to pray for him.”

Yakubu said they decided to pray for Tinubu because “we are happy with what the President has been doing in the last nine months”.

He said: “We want to tell the President that if the late premier of blessed memory was to be alive, he would in the spirit of fairness and equity support President Tinubu 100 per cent.

“So, we want to take advantage of the holy month for both Christians and Muslims to pray for the President because we have seen courage and capacity in him, and we have also seen political will in him.”