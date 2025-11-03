2027: Nollywood Stars, Benue APC Supporters Back Tinubu’s Re-Election

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, Nollywood Actors and All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Benue State at the weekend endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election.

Speaking at the inauguration a campaign office for Tinubu built by the Tinubu Support Group 2027 in Makurdi, he said many Benue people had benefited from the administration.

Akume, represented Jack Gyado, said Tinubu has already secured the confidence of Nigerians through the implementation of policies and projects that directly impact the citizenry.

He said: “The Tiv too must have a political leader; let the youths wait for their time. “You can’t start school today and become a professor today. When the time comes, we will speak with you.”