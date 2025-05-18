2027: Nobody Has Better Chances In Defeating Tinubu – Yakasai

Share

Former Liaison Officer to President Shehu Shagari and human rights activist, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has declared that nobody has better chances of defeating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election at the moment.

Speaking in an interview in Abuja on Sunday, Yakasai revealed that as a key member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), he was not aware of any forum where a position was taken by the North supporting a candidate from the zone for the 2027 presidential election.

According to the elder stateman, aside from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) controlling the majority of states, there are some other governors from the opposition parties still supporting Tinubu.

According to him, the crisis rocking some of the major opposition parties has further softened the grounds for Tinubu to win in 2027.

He said, “I haven’t heard anybody making any proposition about the 2027 presidential election from the Arewa Consultative Forum.

“What is tagged the Arewa Consultative Forum or Northern Elders Forum’s position is mere individual opinions, because all sections of the north have not taken a stand on this.

“In Nigeria today, Bola Tinubu is the president. He has his ministers and governors who are backing him.

“Who else has all that it takes to move into the contest with the kind of stamina and strength to be more successful comparatively with Tinubu?

“We should all wait and see if the picture will change drastically; otherwise, for now, the odds are in his (Tinubu’s) favour because I have not seen anything that will prevent him from winning the next election.

“He hasn’t done anything against the north in my understanding and the north alone cannot decide who becomes the president of the country.

“Our politicians should see politics as a dynamic game, and what I will advise is for them to play the game on the basis of ideology and programmes.

“Let them envision the way they want the country to be and not target to be ministers, governors and president.

“After becoming all these and nothing is done in the interest of the country, we will not get better.

“They should eschew politics of ethnicity and religion because not making our country the focal point of our politics has held us down for so long.

“My children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are more than 80 and still expanding. I give glory to God for these,” he said.

