2027: Nobody Can Push Me, Supporters Out In Rivers – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday said that nobody can push him and his supporters out of political calculation in Rivers State.

Wike, who stated this during his “Thank you” visit to Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, said that the state has been secured for President Tinubu’s reelection.

The Minister called on his supporters to rally round and ensure that Tinubu’s victory in 2027 would be as resounding as it was in 2023.

“In 2023, we led the struggle here. We were members of the Renewed Hope Agenda from the very beginning, and that was when we took the decision to support Tinubu.

“Now, those who were not there then, who went and supported Atiku Abubakar and refused to give him even 10 per cent votes, are now coming that they want to lead the Renewed Hope Agenda. Is it possible?

“You were not there from the beginning. You didn’t go to buy the pepper, you didn’t go to buy the salt, and you didn’t go to buy the oil.

“You did not participate in all these things. Suddenly, the food is done; you now jump in and want to be the one to eat first. Is that possible? Nobody in this state can push us out,” he said.

Earlier, the Mayor of Port Harcourt, Sir Allwell Ihunda, commended Tinubu for ensuring democratically elected council chairmen exist in the state.

Ihunda added that as governor of the state for eight years, Wike had done wonders by executing numerous life-impacting projects to make life better for the people.

“We are ready for your directives on what to do in 2027. As soon as the directive comes, we will step into action,” he said.

Also, Mrs Blessing Amadi, representing Port Harcourt II Federal Constituency, commended the minister for giving women a voice in the decision-making table by making women vice chairmen in all the LGAs of the state.

“This is the only state in the country that has given women so much recognition, and we applaud you for this,” she said.