2027: Nobody Can Hijack S’East PDP, Says Egwu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Vice Chairman (SouthEast) Chidibere Egwu has said any attempt to hijack the party in the zone will be resisted. According to him, the PDP is focused on winning the 2027 general election.

A statement said Egwu was reacting to an alleged stake holders’ meeting scheduled for today at the Government House Enugu. The party described the scheduled meeting as inappropriate, unconstitutional, and of no binding effect on the structures of PDP in the South East zone.

The statement said: “The PDP South East Zone categorically states that such a meeting is inappropriate, unconstitutional, and of no binding effect on the structures of our party in the zone.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the constitution of our great party is explicit that the only person empowered to convene meetings of the South East Zonal organ of the party is the South East Zonal vice chairman. “That office is duly occupied by Chief Chidiebere Goodluck, who is the recognised leader of the PDP in the South East Zone.

“It is important to clarify that Chief Ali Odefa has ceased to be a member of the PDP following his valid expulsion by his ward and local government chapter, a decision which has since been upheld by a competent court of jurisdiction.

“Consequently, any attempt by him or his proxies to summon meetings in the name of the PDP South East Zone is not only illegal but also a deliberate act of mischief aimed at misleading our members and causing avoidable confusion. “The authentic Zonal leadership under Chief Chidiebere Goodluck is already making necessary arrangements, in collaboration with joint conveners drawn from the five Southeastern states, to summon a genuine South East Stakeholders Meeting.”