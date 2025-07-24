2027: Nobody Can Beat APC In Osun, Says Omoworare

Senator Babajide Omoworare, former senior special assistant to the late President Muhammadu Buhari on national assembly matters says the All Progressive Congress (APC), is the only party with formidable structure that can win any governorship election in Osun State.

The senator stated that he has the capacity to turn around the stagnation of development in the state and how he will not hesitate to support any candidate that eventually merges as the party’s flagbearer in the contest.

He said this at a rally with his supporters and loyalists in Osogbo and later moved to the APC state secretariat to notify the party leadership in the state of his governorship ambition.

He said: “I’m here to notify the party that I intend to be the governor of Osun State under the banner of our great party APC.

I want to be the governor of osun state because there is need for an Osun reletance.” He said during an interview with the presses.”