2027: No Zoning Decision Yet On Gov’ship Ticket – Kwara APC

Kwara State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sunday Fagbemi, has said the party is yet to decide on zoning its governorship ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Fagbemi made this known while speaking on a radio programme, amid rising agitations for power shift to the Kwara North Senatorial District.

According to him, no formal decision had been made on zoning, noting that such matters fall under the jurisdiction of the party’s national leadership.

Fagbemi added that even if the Kwara chapter of the party reaches a decision on zoning, it would still require ratification from the national secretariat.

“If there is any zoning, the national executive of the party will give the directive. But as of now, nothing of such is on the horizon.

“We have not even discussed it because we don’t have the schedule decided yet. Anyone who has an interest in vying for any position has the right to do so.

“Even if we decide in Kwara that this is what we want, it is still subject to approval from the national secretariat,” the party chairman emphasised.