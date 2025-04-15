2027: No Vacancy In Jigawa Gov’t House, Senator Tells Gov Namadi

Share

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Abdulhamid Malam Madori, has declared that regardless of how many people express interest in contesting for the Jigawa State governorship seat, Governor Umar Namadi is assured of a second term in office.

Senator Malam Madori, who represents Jigawa North East Senatorial District, emphasized that there will be “no vacancy” in the Jigawa Government House in the 2027 election, as Governor Namadi has already earned his re-election through his achievements.

“Governor Umar Namadi’s unprecedented performance is a sufficient yardstick alongside his human development and economic reform initiatives to guarantee him a second term in office,” the Senator said.

Speaking at a Citizens and Government Engagement Programme in Birniwa Local Government Area of the State, Senator Malam Madori noted that agricultural growth has flourished under Namadi’s leadership, while youth and women empowerment have become key pillars of the administration.

“Despite these notable achievements, Governor Namadi remains humble and focused. He has not rested on his laurels or gone about celebrating. Instead, he continues to seek out areas yet to feel the impact of his administration,” he added.

The Senator advised those eyeing the governorship seat both within the All Progressives Congress (APC) and in the opposition to set aside their ambitions, insisting that there is no vacancy in 2027.

According to him, the Governor’s performance in his first term is remarkable and justifies his re-election to fully realize the vision of transforming Jigawa into a mega agrarian State.

“Let me advise every politician in this state to rally behind Governor Namadi and support his re-election bid, and stop dreaming of taking over his job,” he said.

“The current governor, Umar Namadi, has done exceptionally well in his first term. Therefore, there is no need for anyone to think of challenging him in the 2027 election as such move will be simply be a waste of time.

“Governor Namadi deserves a second term in 2027 because of his outstanding performance,” Senator Malam Madori asserted.

