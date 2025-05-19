2027: No Vacancy in Aso-Rock, Osadebe House – Onowakpo, Others

Share

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State has declared support for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. Led by the Senator, representing Delta South Senatorial District, Hon Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, they said the President and the Governor, have provided purposeful and visionary leadership since they assumed office.

The leadership of the 11 wards that comprise the local government area, also moved for the return ticket of the Senator, whom they said had represented the zone effectively. They hailed Governor Oborevwori’s political sagacity that culminated in the emptying of PDP card carrying members in the state into APC.

Onowakpo laid to rest the controversy surrounding the leadership of the APC in the state when he stated unequivocally that it is the Governor. He ssid the alignment follows the directives from the presidency and the national leadership of the party.

He said, “The Delta State Governorship is not vacant. We have an administration that is focused on delivering the dividends of democracy, and we must give them the needed support to complete their mandate.”

The Senator, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content, stressed that there is no distinction between old and new members in the party, adding that everyone is APC.

Share