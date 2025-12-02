2027: No Time To Waste On Our Rescue Mission – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has urged members and leaders of the coalition who have yet to register with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to do so without delay.

Atiku made the call in a statement following a meeting with state chairmen of the party from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday.

He emphasized that there is no time to waste in the mission to rescue Nigeria from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Expressing his satisfaction at becoming a bonafide member of the ADC, Atiku told other coalition members, “There can be no sitting on the fence.”

He commended state-level party leaders for their focus on the country’s future, adding, “Together, we are committed to our resolve to work towards a secure, united, and prosperous Nigeria.”

Atiku further stated that the APC is determined to wreck the country, “and we are ready to stop them from doing so.”

The delegation that met with Atiku was led by the Kogi State Chairman, Kingsley Ogga.