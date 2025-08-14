The Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, on Wednesday, declared that President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 general elections is certain.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politic Today, Bwala said no politician could defeat President Tinubu in the next electoral cycle.

Bwala explained that Tinubu had been able to gain the support of both the northern and southern regions ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.

He said, “I have seen the political climate in Nigeria today, and I will speak to facts, not conjectures. There’s not a single politician who has the capacity to knock off President Bola Tinubu on all fronts.

“Some unscrupulous elements are trying to hoodwink former President Goodluck Jonathan to come into politics so they can destroy the reputation he has been building after he left government by becoming an international figure globally.

“The elements that are going to him in the North, asking him to come and run, were they not the ones that chased him away? What hope does he have that this time round, they are calling him because they mean well for him?”