2027: No Opposition Figure Can Stop Tinubu’s Re-Election – Aide

The Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Economic Affairs in the Office of the Vice President, Tope Fasua, has expressed strong confidence in the President’s re-election in 2027, saying no opposition figure or party poses a serious threat.

Speaking in a recent interview with broadcast journalist Seun Okinbaloye, Fasua declared that he does not see any political force capable of removing Tinubu from office in the next general election.

The presidential aide further argued that the opposition parties in the country have lost their footing and no longer possess the structure or cohesion to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I don’t see who will remove Tinubu in 2027, I don’t even see where you’re going to start. It is going to end up in frustration,” Fasua said confidently.

“They don’t even have a platform anymore. Which platform are they using?” he asked rhetorically.

President Tinubu, who contested and won the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the APC, emerged victorious over major contenders such as Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Fasua’s comments come amid ongoing debates about the political direction of the country ahead of 2027, with analysts observing shifts within the opposition as well as internal dynamics within the APC.

