2027: No One Can Stop Oborevwori’s Re-Election, Delta APC Chief

Former Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretary Nick Ovuakporie yesterday praised Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his effort to develop the state.

According to him, the governor has broad support among the people. Ovuakporie said: “He is the undisputed leader of the APC in Delta State.

The recent rumours about a challenge to his position in 2027 lack merit. “T he governor’s achievements have earned him the people’s confidence and will secure his re-election.”

He added: “The story of the APC in Delta State cannot be told correctly without my input, having played a significant role in its administration as an insider and a major stakeholder.

“It is fundamental to note that the APC is not a personal fiefdom of any individual but a political party founded on progressive ideals and open to all who wish to join its ranks.

“This is exemplified by the fact that we admitted Ovie Omo-Agege, former Deputy Senate President, from the Labour Party. “He was elected to represent Delta Central in the 8th Senate on the Labour Party platform, not the platform of the APC.”