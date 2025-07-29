2027: No Nigerian Gov Will Oppose Tinubu’s Re-Election, Gov Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has expressed strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, asserting that no state governor is likely to oppose Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

The governor made this statement during the opening of a two-day interactive session on government-citizen engagement, organized by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) at Arewa House, Kaduna.

Governor Sani praised President Tinubu’s leadership, highlighting his unprecedented support for state governments.

“No president in Nigeria’s history has supported governors and sub-national governments the way President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently doing,” he said. “As a result, it is unlikely that any governor in Nigeria would go against the president.”

The event, which brought together stakeholders from across the region, focused on improving government accountability and strengthening dialogue between political leaders and citizens. Governor Sani emphasized the importance of collaboration between all levels of government to achieve sustainable development and security.

He also noted a new initiative by the federal government to engage with non-state actors in northern Nigeria — a move he described as a historic first.

“For the first time in Nigeria’s history, the government is engaging with non-state actors to discuss progress and assess the situation in northern Nigeria,” Sani stated.

The governor’s remarks underscore growing political unity within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections. As Nigeria navigates complex socio-economic challenges, Sani’s endorsement of Tinubu signals continued confidence in the president’s approach to governance, particularly in northern regions.