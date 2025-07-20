2027: No Light, No Vote, ADC Tells Tinubu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has warned President Bola Tinubu that Nigerians will deny him their votes in the 2027 general election if he fails to fulfill his promise of stable electricity.

ADC’s interim National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, issued the statement on Sunday via his verified Twitter handle, reminding the president of his own words: “If I don’t give you electricity, don’t vote for me.”

“Today, we just want to take some time to remind President Tinubu that he promised Nigerians uninterrupted electricity within four years,” Abdullahi said. “Yes, that’s right, Mr. President promised us 24/7 power. All by himself.”

He lamented that 26 months into Tinubu’s administration, there has been “no major power sector reform, no clear roadmap, and no sense of urgency.”

“Well, Nigerians are listening,” Abdullahi added. “And come 2027, we intend to grant your wish.”

He noted that since Tinubu assumed office, electricity tariffs have surged by 240 percent, while the national grid has collapsed 12 times, plunging millions into repeated blackouts.

According to him, more than 90 million Nigerians still lack access to electricity, while those on the national grid receive only four to six hours of power daily under the government’s Band A–E supply structure.

“In rural communities, most of Nigeria’s 50 million families remain completely off-grid with no access to electricity at all. Yet, Mr. President still hasn’t moved the needle,” he said.

Abdullahi also observed that midway into Tinubu’s administration, millions of citizens still charge their phones at kiosks and spend significant amounts fueling generators.

“Where is the light? What happened to your promise? And how much longer do Nigerians have to wait in the dark?” he asked.