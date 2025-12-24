2027: No Faction In Accord – National Chair

The Accord Party (LP) has dismissed reports of rancour in the leadership of the party, insisting it is not factionalised.

Addressing journalists at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja yesterday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)-recognised AP National Chairman Maxwell Mgbudem said: “Accord is the most peaceful, stable, united, progressive and fastest growing political party in Nigeria today.”

He added: “The party is focused and unwavering in its commitment to democratic values, ethics, ethos, ideology and internal democracy, and will not be distracted by the antics of anti-democratic and reactionary forces seeking cheap publicity and stomach infrastructure for personal aggrandisement.”

He also accused the candidate of the party in the 2023 presidential poll Christopher Imumolen of trying to stoke disaffection in the party following the defection of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke to the AP.