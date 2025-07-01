2027: No Discussions On Joint Ticket With Atiku, Says Obi

Peter Obi yesterday confirmed that he would contest the 2027 presidential poll. But he ruled out a joint ticket with erstwhile Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential poll, who acknowledged being involved in coalition talks, also said he was prepared to spend one term in office if elected.

Answering questions of his supporters during an X Space session, Obi insisted that he is not desperate to be President but “desperate to see Nigeria work”. He said: “I have not joined in any form of discussion on joint tickets including with Atiku.

“If there is any form of agreement that will restrict me to four years in office, I will comply with the agreement and be ready to leave office by 28th May, 2031.”

The former Anambra State governor said his “desire to rescue Nigeria from the drift by aligning with all patriotic Nigerians” is the sole reason he is involved in coalition talks.

Obi said: “If the coalition is not about stopping the killings in Benue, Zamfara, how to revive our economy, how to make our industries productive, how to put food on the tables of Nigerians. Count me out. Nigeria is currently at war.

“We need to do something about it.” He promised to bring stability in Nigeria within two years, if elected. The LP chief said: “We will do things differently in 2027. We will follow a non-violent approach and insist that the right thing will be done before the result announcement in Abuja.

“Our votes in 2027 will count, and we will ensure they count.” He expressed belief in rotational presidency between the North and the South, saying: “I believe in the rotation of government between North and South. I implemented it in Anambra as a governor.”

On President Bola Tinubu’s visit to St Lucia, Obi said: “In two years, Tinubu has not spent one night in any state in Nigeria apart from Lagos, yet he is going to spend eight nights in St Lucia, a place smaller than Ajegunle.

“St Lucia is about the size of the 10th largest city of Nigeria, Ilorin. President Tinubu has never slept a night in any state of Nigeria outside Lagos since the assumption of office in 2023. PBAT to stay in St Lucia for 10 days.”