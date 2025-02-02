2027: No Credible Alternative To APC, Says Masari

Share

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Aminu Masari, yesterday said there was no credible alternative to the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) administration in salvaging the plight of Nigerians.

Masari spoke yesterday in Kafur, Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State, during the inauguration of the campaign for the state’s local government councils election scheduled for February 15.

He said: “The news making rounds in the social media that some politicians are teaming up for merger is nothing but regrouping of those who lost political favours in the APC, in terms of appointments or patronage.

“Their attempt to form an alliance will not divert the attention of APC from conceiving and implementing programmes that could assuage the pains of the common man.”

Masari urged Nigwrians to exercise more patience with the APC administration, adding that the harsh economic hardship being faced by Nigerians was a global phenomenon.

He said further that as a founding member of the APC, he would remain committed to the ideals of the party. Masari added: “I am in APC today, tomorrow and always because I am not in the party for any political position or appointment.”

The former speaker charged all APC loyalists to propagate the good works and ideals of the party while pleading with people to take any shortcoming as a human error.

“I am appealing to the people of Kafur Local Government Area to come out en-mass to vote for APC in the coming LG election,” Masari said.

Speaking at the occasion, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Political Matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Kabir-Masari, urged APC members across all divides to close ranks and work assiduously to ensure the success of the party all the times.

He announced that Tinubu had awarded a contract for the reconstruction and upgrading of the Zaria to Malumfashi and Funtua-Yashe Roads, in an effort to facilitate socioeconomic activities.

