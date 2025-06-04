2027: No Automatic Tickets For NASS Members –APC

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday ruled out automatic tickets for National Assembly members targeting a return to both chambers in 2027.

In a statement, the ruling party debunked the reports that it had granted automatic tickets to all National Assembly members.

It said: “The report is fake news and should be disregarded in its entirety as it did not emanate from our great party. “We urge all party members and the general public to disregard the report as fake and of mischievous origin.”

Share