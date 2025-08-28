2027: NNPP Writes INEC, Demands Stoppage Of Elections

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) yesterday asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stop all elections until its authentic logo is included in ballot papers for future elections.

In a letter to the electoral body, lawyer for the party Ndubuisi Ukpai said INEC should refrain from conducting all elections until it reflected the true and correct logo of the NNPP and participation of the party under the leadership of Major Agbo as National Chairman.

He said: “We remain counsel for the authentic leadership of the NNPP, under the national chairmanship of Agbo, and write at their instance.

“Recall our previous correspondence, wherein we drew the commission’s attention to the imperative of strict compliance with subsisting judgements of competent courts, affirming the authentic leadership of the NNPP. “Regrettably, in the face of INEC’s continued reluctance to give effect to the said judgements, our client was constrained to institute judicial review proceedings against the commission.”

According to the lawyer, the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory granted the party leave to bring an application for an order of mandamus, compelling INEC’s compliance. He said: “Consequent upon this, an Originating Motion on Notice had been duly filed and served on the commission.

“May we respectfully remind the commission that upon the grant of leave in judicial review proceedings, the law imposes a duty to maintain the status quo and refrain from taking steps capable of rendering the substantive proceedings nugatory.”