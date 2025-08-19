2027: NNPP Set To Decide On Alliance With APC, Other Options

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) says it will decide on its political direction ahead of the 2027 general election during its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for next Thursday in Abuja.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ladipo Johnson, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, noting that the meeting would address the various strategic options before the party.

“Notwithstanding insinuations in the public domain or opinions by analysts regarding permutations ahead of the 2027 elections, the party remains open to several intervening political variables which are essentially tied to its founding principles and values,” Johnson said.

He explained that the NNPP is considering three main options: forming an alliance or coalition, contesting the election independently, or supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election.

“These three options will be discussed at our NEC meeting on the 28th of August 2025. To this extent, we appeal to all our members to remain calm as the ultimate decision will be in the best interest of the people,” he added.

Meanwhile, the NNPP urged its members to participate actively in the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise and prepare for the nationwide mass mobilisation and new membership drive set to begin soon.