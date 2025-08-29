2027: NNPP Factional Chair Replies Kwankwaso’s Comment On Alliance

Following the remark made by the 2023 Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, on the 2027 presidency, the party’s factional National Chairman, Dr Agbo Major, said the former Kano State Governor does not have a say in its alliances.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Kwankwaso, during a meeting of his Kwankwasiyya group on Thursday in Abuja, announced that the NNPP is open to alliances in 2027.

However, Major, who spoke on Friday, said the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting convened by the Kwankwasiyya Movement in Abuja on Thursday, in the name of the NNPP, was null and void.

He said decisions from the meeting could not alter the resolutions of the party or the judgments of the Abia and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high courts on the NNPP leadership.

“Aside from the obvious betrayal of trust, we regret that Kwankwaso has continued to use the NNPP name to make negotiations and comments that may cause unrest in the country.

READ ALSO

“The recent statement by Kwankwaso accusing the Federal Government of neglecting the North in projects is a classical example,” he said.

The fractional Chairman said the NNPP was still awaiting INEC’s reply to its letter demanding that the commission upload the new leadership of the party, which emanated from a court-ordered convention.

“Any Nigerian entering into any alliance with Kwankwaso and his Kwankwasiyya group on the basis of the NNPP will be doing so at their own risk.

“Our party is open to every Nigerian and shall provide equal opportunities for aspirants to undergo mandatory primaries.

“We shall not allow betrayals of our ticket again as we did in 2023.

“NNPP is not closed to alliance with sister political parties if there is a need, but it must not be for the purposes of fighting a personal vendetta.

“It is our hope that INEC, as a federal institution, should understand the essence of the rule of law and order in a civil society and do the needful,” Major added.