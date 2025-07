2027: Nnamdi Kanu’s Release Not Condition For S’East Support For Tinubu – Umahi

Amid the call for the release of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, the Minister of Works and former Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has said it is not a condition for the South-East to support President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Dismissing the claims that the South-East had given conditions, including Kanu’s release, to support President Tinubu, Umahi expressed faith that Kanu’s release would come through divine grace and dialogue, not through pressure or politics

He said, “Somebody asked me about Nnamdi Kanu, and I said his matter is not a condition for the South-East to support the President.

“We are willing to negotiate his release, but no one should make it a condition because the President did not put him there.”

Speaking with a journalist on Friday, the minister described Tinubu as a listening leader, “President Tinubu may not be perfect, but he is doing most things right.

Umahi highlighted key infrastructure projects being delivered by the Tinubu government in the South-East, including the rehabilitation of some roads abandoned by past administrations.

“Look at where he picked up the economy from. The international community has confidence in his reforms. That is why we are getting support for our projects.

“Let those criticising the President show us what they have done for the country,” he said.

Umahi dismissed claims that the South-East is being sidelined in federal appointments, saying that Tinubu had done more for the geo-political zone than many past leaders.

He called for unity among political leaders regardless of party affiliation, noting that governors across the South-East — including those from opposition parties — were working well with the President.

Umahi stressed that he has no intention of contesting for Nigeria’s presidency in 2027.

“I will not run. I will work for my boss, President Tinubu. APC is the path to achieving what we want. The South-East now has a voice at the centre. We will not return to Egypt,” he said.