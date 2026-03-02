New Telegraph

March 2, 2026
2027: Nigeria’s Democracy Still Work In Progress –CISLAC

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and head of Transparency International Nigeria Executive Director Auwal Rafsanjani yesterday described Nigeria’s democracy as a work in progress. He said this at a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Personality Interview Series in Abuja.

Rafsanjani said achieving democratic tenets is a process, stressing that it will continue until responsible and responsive governance and leaders are put at the centre stage.

He said: “We should be able to overcome some of the challenges that are making Nigeria have difficulties in terms of our governance structures. “It is a journey; it is a process, and the ability for you to recognise that there is a need for you to address challenges is what will make us achieve our own democratisation.

“One of the things that we have succeeded in doing, even though with a lot of reservations, is that we have consistently held elections, and that is a very important part of the functioning of a democracy.”

