2027: Nigerians’ll Vote Performance, Not Noise – APC

Ahead of next year’s general elections, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has stated categorically that Nigerians would rather vote for performance than noise.

The National Chairman, according to his Special Adviser, Media and Communication, Abimbola Tooki, stated this at the Renewed Hope Ambassador Initiative summit held in the Villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Yilwatda said, “He framed the 2027 election as a clear choice for Nigerians between noise and nation-building, populism and progress, confusion and Renewed Hope, expressing confidence that Nigerians will choose progress.”

Looking ahead, Professor Yilwatda described the 2027 general election as a referendum on reform, courage, and Nigeria’s direction.

Also, the Special Adviser said, “He stressed that victory would not be accidental but inevitable if the party communicates effectively, mobilises strategically, and remains united.

“He charged Progressive Governors to lead with performance and communicate with precision; Renewed Hope Ambassadors to take the message to the last mile; party leaders to guard unity jealously; and all APC members to see themselves not just as supporters but as messengers of national transformation.

“He emphasised that governance must be matched with effective communication, structure, and grassroots mobilisation to translate reforms into public gratitude, loyalty, and ultimately, electoral victory in 2027.

“Good governance without communication is invisible. Communication without structure is noise. And politics without grassroots mobilisation is an organised defeat.”

The APC National Chairman stressed that governance and electoral success are inseparable, noting that the summit was designed to strengthen governance communication under the Renewed Hope Agenda while simultaneously laying the structural foundation for a decisive and historic victory in 2027.

According to him, while the opposition hopes that temporary discomfort from reforms will weaken the APC, the party has deliberately chosen courage over convenience.

Under President Tinubu, he noted, the APC has embraced bold economic reforms, restructuring, and long-term solutions rather than cosmetic populism.

“History does not reward hesitation; it rewards conviction. In 2027, Nigerians will not vote for noise; they will vote for results,” he asserted.

Professor Yilwatda reaffirmed that the APC is not a coalition of convenience but a disciplined movement of progress anchored on ideological clarity.

He warned against contradictory narratives, internal sabotage, and uncoordinated messaging, insisting that unity is not optional but a source of strategic power.

He explained that when the President speaks, governors must echo; when governors deliver, ambassadors must amplify; and when the party decides, members must defend. Such cohesion, he said, is critical to sustaining reforms and winning public trust.

Drawing a sharp contrast, the APC Chairman said while the ruling party reforms and builds, the opposition complains, speculates, and spreads despair without offering credible alternatives.

He expressed confidence that when Nigerians return to the ballot in 2027, they will vote not just for a party but for stability, courage, and Renewed Hope.