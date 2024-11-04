2027: ‘Nigerians’ll Vote PDP To End Hardship, APC Bad Policies’

Share

The National Vice Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-East Zone, Chief Ali Odefa, has predicted that Nigerians will vote massively for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2027 general election to end hardship and bad policies of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Odefa made the assertion in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, while fielding questions from newsmen at the end of the State Elective Congress held at the weekend.

He said that the large turnout of delegates at the event was a sign of acceptance the people still have for PDP not only in Ebonyi State, but across the country.

“PDP is being repositioned not only to play a strong opposition but also to wrest power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) at both State and Federal levels ahead of 2027 general election.

“We are putting our house in order, getting our acts together, to wrest pow-er from the APC”, he said. Odefa urged the Ebonyi State new leadership to focus on building the party, and reconciling various interest groups.

