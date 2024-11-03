2027: Nigerians Will Vote PDP To End Hardship, Bad Policies Of APC – Odefa

Share

The National Vice Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), South-East Zone Chief Ali Odefa, has restated that Nigerian citizens will vote massively for the opposition PDP during the 2027 general elections to end hardship and bad policies of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Odefa made this assertion in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital while fielding questions with newsmen at the end of the State elective Congress held at the weekend.

He said that the large turnout of delegates at the event, was a sign of acceptance the people still have for PDP not only in Ebonyi State but across the country.

‘PDP is being repositioned not only to play a strong opposition but also to wrest power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) at both State and Federal levels ahead of 2027 general election”.

“We are putting our house in order, getting our acts together, to wrest power from the APC”

Odefa urged the Ebonyi State new leadership to focus on building the party, and reconciling various interest groups.

“Unity is essential for strengthening the party, we are open to welcoming back members who left the party and are willing to return”

Addressing party faithfuls after his declaration the new State Chairman of the party Mr Peter Nwele, thanked members for the trust and confidence reposed in the leadership promising to maintain an open-door administration.

“We owe a paramount duty to our great party, we will bring back the lost glory of the PDP by reaching out to all aggrieved members”

“Our primary focus is to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party who have left the party, ensure that the party regains it’s prominence as the leading opposition party in the State.

Earlier while declaring the results, the Chairman of the PDP State Congress Committee (SCC) Mr Ugonna Ogbonna, said that the committee complied with the party guidelines.

The officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Police, Civil Defence and the Department of State Security (DSS) monitored the State Congress election.

