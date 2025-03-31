2027: Nigerians Will Not Reward Failure, CP-PDP Tells Tinubu

Share

The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has advised President Bola Tinubu to abandon any plans of seeking re-election in 2027, saying Nigerians will not reward failure.

In a statement issued by its Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, the CP-PDP also demanded an open probe into the accounts and activities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) under the watch of Nyesom Wike.

The group criticized Tinubu’s decision on Sunday to approve Wike’s request for the removal of the Ministry of Federal Capital Territory (MFCT) from the Treasury Single Account (TSA), describing it as a partisan move aimed at aiding the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2026 FCT Area Council elections.

However, the CP-PDP dismissed such efforts as futile, insisting that no amount of electoral maneuvering, intimidation, or coercion would enable the APC to win the February 2026 Abuja Area Council election.

It maintained that the FCT remains a stronghold of the PDP, recalling that Tinubu himself admitted to threatening to sack the FCT Minister if the PDP once again dominated the FCT election.

The CP-PDP reminded Tinubu that he lost the FCT in the 2023 presidential election and that in the 2022 Area Council poll, the PDP secured three council chairmanship positions and 42 councillorship seats, compared to the APC’s 20.

According to the group, the quest to “capture” the FCT for the APC may be behind what it termed “condemnable allegations of harassment, land grabbing, vindictive revocations, and demolitions of properties targeted at intimidating perceived APC opponents, as well as the reported opaque contract allocations favoring APC apologists in the FCT.”

“In any event, with a badly battered economy worsened by bad governance, it is clear that the APC has no chance in the FCT and the 2027 general elections despite its rigging plots,” the statement added.

It further alleged that Tinubu’s push to dominate the FCT politically may be why his administration has exposed public funds to “opaque, reckless, and uncontrolled spending stripped of the necessary transparency and accountability required in government revenue and expenditure management.”

The CP-PDP accused the Tinubu administration of violating financial regulations and fostering corruption, stating that the president and his supporters’ obsession with the FCT and the 2027 elections at this time indicates a lack of focus on governance.

The group lamented that since Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, the nation has been “drifting without direction, with escalating insecurity, economic hardship, and pervasive uncertainty in the polity.”

It concluded by saying: “What is, however, certain is that Nigerians cannot be hoodwinked into rewarding failure and purveyors of hardship with their votes in the FCT and the 2027 elections.”

