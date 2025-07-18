2027: Nigerians Should Prioritise Nt’l Issues, Not Personalities- PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday urged Nigerians to prioritise national issues over personalities in their appraisals of the opposition politicians in the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Ologbondiyan, who is considering a move to the ADC, made the remark during an interview on Channels Television.

The PDP chieftain said that the conversations and policy positions of the ADC should form the basis of political discourse, not attacks on individuals associated with the party.

Ologbondiyan, a former PDP National Publicity Secretary, emphasized that Nigeria’s democratic future depends on issue-based politics, urging both politicians and citizens to move away from personality-focused narratives.

Addressing public mistrust about the ADC, Ologbondiyan said many Nigerians wrongly dismiss parties based on assumptions rather than understanding their platforms.

“I think the issues, the conversations which have been raised by the ADC should be of interest to those who are in government and not attacks on personalities.

“We’ve done that over and over; where has it taken the nation? It hasn’t taken us anywhere.

“If we don’t want to fail this democracy, if we do not want to continue to fail Nigerians, then we should look at issues in the conversation and not personalities.

“When you sit in your house and you think you have the biggest farm, you might not get the advantage to see what the other person is doing because you’re going to judge them on account of what you have in your farm,” he said metaphorically.