2027: Nigerians Should Form Coalition Against APC – Adebayo

Share

The Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections, Adewole Adebayo, has urged Nigerians to form a unified coalition and opposition against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Adebayo, speaking at the 50th birthday celebration of his wife, Lillian Adebayo, argued that only a coalition of the Nigerian people can defeat the APC, not merely a coalition of political actors.

He also declared his intention to contest in the 2027 presidential election.

“One of the mistakes Nigerians made was not listening to those who spoke to them. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu never addressed Nigerians and, as such, has shown little concern for their welfare,” Adebayo stated.

Reaffirming his ambition, he said: “I will run in 2027, and the party knows I am running. We will make our intentions clear.”

On the prospect of a coalition, he said the SDP is open to discussions, but warned that the party would not be used as a “getaway car” for any political conspiracy or personal vendetta.

“We are listening to the talk about coalition. But what we don’t want is to be used as a getaway car for a conspiracy and robbery we didn’t plan. If the coalition is for the good of the Nigerian people, SDP is available.

“But if it’s just a crime center for those who were once with Tinubu and now want revenge, they should go back and settle their scores with him.

“If you’re in politics to ensure Nigerians aren’t shortchanged, you’re welcome. But if it’s about personal grudges over unfulfilled promises, we want no part in it,” he added.

He emphasized the need for Nigerians themselves to drive the change they want to see: “Politics should be dictated by what is happening in your household and community.

“Nigerians need to realize that unless they become the opposition themselves, relying on career politicians won’t bring change. Not every opposition figure is working in the people’s interest.”

When asked if his views reflect the SDP’s position, Adebayo replied: “Yes, this is the party’s position. The SDP welcomes all Nigerians, but only those willing to promote our manifesto. We will not allow our platform to be used for a fight we didn’t start. We are a party for the Nigerian people.”

On the issue of insecurity, he criticized state governors for investing state resources in federal security agencies like the Police and Department of State Services (DSS), over which they have no functional control. He advocated instead for the establishment of state police.

Also speaking at the event, the National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Peter Ameh, said a coalition to change Nigeria’s leadership is long overdue, accusing President Tinubu of “governing remotely.”

“For me, every gathering should involve discussions about how Nigeria can move forward. The suffering under this incompetent governance is unacceptable. Hunger is everywhere, Nigerians are depressed, and tariffs on electricity, data, and general costs of living have skyrocketed since Tinubu took office,” Ameh said.

“This coalition reflects the pain and hardship Nigerians are enduring. Going into 2027, I can say clearly that the coalition is a good step,” he added.

Prominent politicians in attendance included Tunde Adeniran, Buba Galadima, SDP National Secretary Olu Agunloye, Senator Ugochukwu Uba, former Minister of Sports Solomon Dalung, and African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore.

Share