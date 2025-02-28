2027: Nigerians Need To Break Cycle Of Poor Leadership, Passive Followership –Fubara

Share

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, yesterday, said Nigeria must break the cycle of poor leadership and passive followership by fostering a culture of civic engagement and ethical governance.

Speaking as a special guest at the Freedom Online 6th Yearly Lecture in Lagos, Fubara said the future of Nigeria depends on the people and that the 2027 general election is another opportunity for the people to make their choice.

Fubara said: “In Rivers State and across Nigeria, we must break the cycle of poor leadership and passive followership by fostering a culture of civic engagement and ethical governance.

“The future of Nigeria depends on us. The question is: Are we ready to take responsibility? Foreigners will not fix Nigeria for us.

Until Nigerians take full ownership of the country’s problems and solutions, the cycle of poor governance and underdevelopment will persist.

“The choice is ours to act decisively and change Nigeria’s trajectory or remain in a state of stagnation, blaming one another while the nation deteriorates.”

The governor also called for shared responsibility in tackling Nigeria’s deep-rooted socio-political challenges, urging both leaders and citizens to take ownership of the nation’s progress.

Speaking at the Sheraton Lagos Hotel, Ikeja, Fubara critically examined whether Nigeria’s problems stem from poor leadership or a disengaged citizenry.

He highlighted key issues plaguing the country, including economic stagnation, corruption, insecurity, weak institutions, electoral malpractices, and governance failures.

He noted that despite Nigeria’s wealth in natural resources, mismanagement and lack of transparency have hindered national progress. “Corruption remains a major hindrance to development.

Despite significant oil revenue, the misallocation of funds continues to slow progress. However, in Rivers State, we have established a transparent resource allocation system to ensure effective governance,” he said.

The Chairman of the occasion, Chief Bode George, said Nigerians should stop insulting themselves and harness the natural endowment bestowed on the nation by God.

George said there is no part of this country that is not endowed with one resource or the other. In his welcome address, Managing Director of Freedom Online, Gabriel Akinadewo, said the expectations of Nigerians are clear ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said: “The expectations of Nigerians are clear. We cannot continue repeating the same patterns while hoping for different outcomes. Our political and judicial systems require urgent reform.”

Share

Please follow and like us: