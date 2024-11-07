2027: Nigerians Looking To PDP For Direction – Makinde

Share

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said Nigerians need direction in 2027, which he said only the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) could provide.

Makinde at the inauguration of the Board of Governors and the the unveiling of Roadmap for the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI) in Abuja on Thursday, called on members of PDP to unite and fix the party so as to fix Nigeria.

PDI is the training arm of the PDP, which was established in 2000, in the mould of the American National Democratic Institute (NDI) and National Republican Institute (NRI).

Makinde called on PDP members to unite to fix the party, “and will do everything in its power to fix Nigeria. We can fix Nigeria. We will fix PDP and then PDP will fix Nigeria. And that will be the basis of real hope for the people of Nigeria.

“As we approach 2027, it is clear that the PDP has to provide real hope for Nigeria. And by revitalising the PDI, that real hope is being provided for our people.”

He noted that since 2015, things have simply gone from bad to worse, adding that Nigerians have been “taking from the next level of economic instability to renewed troubles, this is where we are now.”

According to him, Nigerians have witnessed the difference between the PDP government and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), “and I know they are ready to go back to the husband of their youth.”

He stated that the PDI has a pivotal role to play because it will provide the ideological direction.

The governor said with “the inauguration of the PDI Board of Governors, and unveiling of the PDI roadmap, the PDP is moving a step closer to defining the ideology that the party stands for, and cementing what the party as a whole will want to be remembered for.”

According to him, the 16 years of PDP were Nigeria’s golden years because it was during that period that Nigeria got debt forgiveness.

Makinde said he has been benefitting from PDP since 2019, and thanked the party for giving him the opportunity to be elected governor twice.

“The only thing I can promise you is that, since I fetched water from that well and I have been drinking since 1919, I will not pollute the well when it is time for me to exit that office,” he assured.

Former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, stated that parties were built on ideas, philosophies and policies, and regretted that the building process has moved from ideas to self ambition.

“We cannot have an ambition if we don’t have a party. We cannot have a party if we don’t have ideas. This is where it starts from. This is the foundation that is important,” Saraki said.

He advised politicians to desist from talking about who is running for councillor, or who is running for governor, or who is running for president in 2027.

“Let us talk about what is PDP; what does PDP represent; what are the issues and policies that we must take into account.

“This is what is important for us; this is what Nigerians outside want to know. This is what is important,” the former Senate President further advised.

