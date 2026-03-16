2027: Nigeria Losing Billions By Excluding Women From Leadership — Experts

Nigeria may be losing billions in potential economic growth by failing to place more women in leadership positions across key economic sectors, experts warn.

The warning followed the release of the 2025– 2026 Reykjavík Index for Leadership, which shows that while Nigerians widely accept women in leadership roles, actual representation remains extremely low.

According to the report, 89 per cent of Nigerians are comfortable with a woman serving as a chief executive officer. In comparison, 77 per cent say they would support a woman serving as head of government.

Despite this strong public support, women occupy only 12 per cent of CEO positions and just four per cent of seats in the National Assembly, limiting their influence in economic and policy decision-making.

Chairperson of Women in Management, Business and Public Service, Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, said Nigeria is missing significant economic opportunities by failing to harness women’s leadership potential. She said: “Nigeria must properly support sectors powered by women.

This can unlock jobs, strengthen the creative economy, and add billions to national economic output.” Akingbohungbe noted that sectors with strong female participation, particularly in services and the creative economy, could become major drivers of job creation if women were given greater leadership opportunities.

The report shows Nigeria’s overall score on the global leadership perception index rose slightly to 59 out of 100, up from 57 in 2024, reflecting improving public attitudes toward women leaders.

However, analysts say institutional barriers continue to prevent women from accessing positions of power. Advocacy Lead at Gatefield, Shirley Ewang, said the findings revealed a persistent gap between public perception and actual representation.

Ewang said: “While most Nigerians are comfortable with a woman leading, women occupy only 12 per cent of CEO roles and four per cent of National Assembly seats. “This highlights a stark disparity between comfort levels and actual representation.”