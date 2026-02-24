2027: Nigeria Democratic Congress Receives INEC Registration Certificate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday presented the certificate of registration to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), one of the two political parties the Commission recently registered.

Protem National National Legal Adviser of NDC, Reuben Egwuaba, who received the certificate on behalf of the party, said with the presentation, NDC joins the registered political parties “in the contention for provision of democratic leadership and contest for power in ways that would make Nigerians at home and the diaspora proud”.

Egwuaba said: “Today’s event marks the culmination of NDC’s long and tortuous fight for registration, a journey which started as far back as 2017, when the association first applied to INEC to be registered as a political party,” moments after he received the certificate from INEC’s Director Elections and Party Monitoring, Barrister Joan Arabs.

“NDC was among the original 171 political organisations that applied for registration as political parties. “After meeting all the requirements requested by INEC, NDC was denied registration by INEC at the last minute.

“The reason the then INEC leadership gave for refusing to register NDC was that its logo and insignia bore a close semblance to those of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a claim that was clearly untrue.