2027: Niger Gov Tasks Renewed Hope Ambassadors To Support Tinubu

Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, has charged members of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in the state to live up to the mandate of reaching out to Nigerians and address issues confronting them.

He said when he received members of Renewed Hope Ambassadors led by the State Coordinator, Nma Kolo, that the group is a noble idea of President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that the Renewed Hope Ambassadors is a strategic framework set by President Bola Tinubu and launched as a national out reach campaign to educate Nigerians about Federal Government reforms and opportunities under President Tinubu’s administration.

Bago said: “The formation of the group is a nucleus of the 2027 presidential APC campaign.

“You were carefully selected based on your track records and I urge you all to work assiduously in reaching out to the people extensively.” He then assured that resources will be deployed to the group to assist in problem solving.

Furthermore, he said, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors will be used as another platform that is independent of the APC Party structure, adding that “you will work with the party in obtaining vital information that will be used in boosting followership for the party and President Bola Tinubu.”