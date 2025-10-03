2027: NFP Accuses INEC Over Failure To Register Party

The National Freedom Party (NFP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of declining its application to register as a political party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in a press release issued on Friday at its National Secretariat in Abuja, the proposed party said INEC rejected the party registration due to the striking resemblance between its logo, a zebra and the horse logo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Raising its grievances, the party concomitantly cast aspersions on the electoral umpire about the pattern used to reject its application.

The National Publicity Secretary, Engr. Donnie Oluwafemi Akingbade said the party applied for registration in July 2023 and received no acknowledgement from INEC.

According to Akingbade, over two years without any feedback from INEC, the party was informed that their application had been declined as a result of an alleged resemblance to the logo of SDP.

Akingbade further explained that the party compiled and fulfilled all the necessary requirements as enshrined in the Electoral Act.

He highlighted specific sections of the Electoral Act to buttress that the party had fulfilled all the requirements for registration, and they remained qualified to be granted approval by INEC.

The Potem National Chairman of the Party, Dr Anthony Harmattan, urged President Tinubu and the international community for prompt and ensure their registration is approved as stipulated by the law. He cautioned that further delay could hamper the conduct of the 2027 elections.

The National Freedom Party reiterated that its mission is to advance freedom and dignity for all Nigerians and also partner with the government to improve the living conditions of the people.

They called on INEC to reverse the rejection and further approve their registration without any delay.