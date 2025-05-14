2027: Next President’ll Be Elected With 35m Votes – Nwosu

Share

National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu, has expressed confidence that the party will produce the next president of Nigeria with over 35 million votes.

Nwosu at a summit organised by the party in Abuja on Wednesday, said Nigeria has over 88 million voters, before the 2023 general election, and wondered how an president elected with less than 10 million votes can claim to have been elected by majority of Nigerians.

The National Chairman who said the ADC is repositioning, disclosed that the party is mobilising people who have turned 18 and other who have refused to vote in the previous elections.

He stated that state governors and legislators who are defecting to the ruling party will be disappointed because “we are going to shame them.

“We will pack all of them in a room and then jettison them so that we can lay a path for the new Nigeria we want to build and the kind of quality leadership that we want to enthrone.

“The civil societies are already organising. They just joined us not more than six months ago but by now, their membership is over five million. They are going to pull out 20 million.

“The 35 million benchmark, is just an understatement because of some of the challenges we have in this country. For the first time, the next president of Nigeria will win clearly.”

Nwosu disclosed that ADC is building a coalition with other political parties to defeat APC in 2027, adding, “We are bringing many political parties together and I can assure you without mincing a word, you’re going to see the biggest coalition of patriots, People driven coalition.”

He said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has mismanaged the affairs of the country and made it a laughing global stock.

One of keynote speakers, Irene Awunah-Ikyegh expressed disappointment for the rejection of rotational presidency bill.

Mrs. Awunah-Ikyegh called for inclusion of women and youths in the democratic process.

The theme of the summit is “Repositioning Nigeria: How Collective Repositioning and Democratic Participation Can Drive Nigeria’s Turnaround.”

