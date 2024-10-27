2027: New Political Force, KRM Emerges In Kwara

Share

….To chart a new political course for Kwarans, says Akogun Oyedepo

A new political force, under the aegis of Kwara Redemption Movement (KRM), has emerged in Kwara State to strategise on the ongoing efforts and future plans to drive positive change in the State ahead of the Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, the spokesman for the Movement, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo has said KRM, which is a child of necessity, is a statewide political association set up to advance the collective interests of Kwarans in particular, and Nigerians in general, adding that membership of the Movement is drawn from across the major political divide with full representation from the three Senatorial Districts of the State.

He said: “We have noticed that there is a void in the general affairs of the State and that, while there exists protection for the community and sectional interests, no organisation champions the holistic interest of the people of the State, hence a movement as the KRM must urgently come to the rescue.

“The time is ripe for the emergence of a new generation of political helmsmen that must lead this State to an era where people will be encouraged to contribute to the common pot of soup that will be fairly served.

“It is at this point that patriotic, committed and selfless men, women and youths across the State have deemed it fit as a child of necessity to establish for the State a new association that will conscientiously refocus the people of Kwara State to a more beneficial approach to politics.

“So, KRM is a new vehicle that will turn the State on the path of purposeful leadership, progress and meaningful development.

“We, therefore, believe that the envisaged right political decision of today will include genuine integration of the political class to effect the desired change. This is the time to reflect and come to terms with this reality in the life of our dear State.”

Akogun Oyedepo, who attributed the slow pace of development in the State to lack of genuine, committed, responsive and responsible leadership, faulted the leadership selection process in the State, which, he noted, had deprived the people of benefiting from the State’s abundant resources, thereby hindering “Kwara’s growth since its creation in 1967”.

KRM leader, who stressed the need for selfless leaders that would be dedicated to the progress and good governance of Kwara State, added that the Movement is expected to create “a new philosophy of service in public office and strive to grow people of integrity and character with sufficient skills, wisdom and knowledge to solve the problem of the prevailing ruins in our polity”, saying the issue of godfatherism must receive a fatal blow, while money would not be inappropriately spent to defeat values necessary for development of the State.

Akogun Oyedepo, however, said they would ensure that in 2027, the leadership selection process in Kwara State is devoid of any manipulation and undue advantage, but rather based on merit, capacity and skills, adding that “KRM shall ensure the enthronement of a more realistic and purposeful leadership, with all citizens’ confidence and trust in governance and its activities”.

Talking on the ‘Otogee’ revolution that swept away the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from power and brought in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections in Kwara State, the KRM leader lamented that the ” Covenant we had with Kwarans in 2019 were badly eroded and carelessly mismanaged by another failure of leadership”, adding that “the situation as it is presently is even worse”.

