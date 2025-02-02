2027: Ned Nwoko Left PDP To Secure APC Ticket For Delta Guber – Oborevwori’s Aide

Share

One of the media aides to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Fred Oghenesivbe has alleged that the senator representing Delta North, Ned Nwoko dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over fear that he may not secure the party’s governorship ticket in 2027.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Senator Nwoko in a letter, dated January 30, 2025, formally notified his ward in Aniocha North Local Government Area of his decision to quit the party.

The lawmaker, who was elected on the platform of the PDP in 2023, cited the unending leadership crisis rocking the main opposition party as his reason for leaving.

Reacting to his defection, Oghenesivbe, the Director General of the Delta State Orientation and Communication Bureau, said in an interview on TVC that Nwoko’s defection was “about 2027 politics and securing a ticket to run”.

He said, “Senator Ned Nwoko defected because he is scared of not getting the PDP ticket in 2027. We all knew he would leave the party sooner or later. It is about 2027 politics and securing a ticket to run.

“So, Nwoko is somehow scared that he may not get the PDP ticket in 2027 because he has misrepresented our party at the national level.”

