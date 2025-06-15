2027: N’East APC Stakeholders Endorse Tinubu, Shettima

Share

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the North East region have officially endorsed the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket for the 2027 general election.

The endorsement was made on Sunday during the North East APC Consultative Meeting held in Gombe, the Gombe State capital.

Present at the high-level meeting were the governors of Borno, Yobe, and Gombe States—Prof. Babagana Zulum, Mai Mala Buni, and Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, respectively—alongside thousands of party members and other top APC officials from the region.

In a unanimous resolution, the forum declared their support for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, citing what they described as transformational leadership and impactful policies under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to the forum, the Tinubu/Shettima administration has, within two years, recorded significant achievements in key sectors such as infrastructure, health, education, economic reform, youth and women empowerment, and national cohesion.

Speaking at the meeting, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, stated that the Tinubu-led government has made meaningful progress in addressing the nation’s developmental challenges.

“In the last two years, the Tinubu/Shettima administration has achieved so much in health, education, revenue generation, empowerment programmes, and improving the welfare of citizens across the country,” he said.

The forum called on all Nigerians to rally behind a leadership team that promises unity, progress, and hope for the future.

Also in attendance were the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Deputy National Chairman (North), Dr. Ali Bukar Dalori; and other senior party officials who reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the party’s grassroots structure in the region ahead of the next general election.

