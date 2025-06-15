Share

The stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-East on Sunday endorsed President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 Presidential election.

The decision which was made at a stakeholders meeting held in Gombe State turned chaotic after prominent party leaders endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term without acknowledging the Vice-President, Kashim Shettima.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the meeting was attended by the National Vice Chairman (North-East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu, and the National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, APC governors, ministers, lawmakers, and other prominent leaders from the region.

However, tensions escalated when Salihu, in his speech, openly declared support for Tinubu as the APC’s sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election, notably omitting any mention of Vice-President Shettima, a native of Borno State in the North-East.

His refusal to acknowledge Shettima provoked a heated response from delegates, some of whom began shouting and threatening physical confrontation. Security operatives quickly intervened and escorted Salihu out of the venue.

In an effort to ease the tension, APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Bukar Dalori, stepped up to the podium and expressed support for both Tinubu and Shettima to pursue a joint second term.

However, the controversy deepened when Ganduje, in his speech, also omitted Shettima’s name while endorsing Tinubu. Despite speaking for almost 10 minutes, Ganduje failed to mention the Vice President, sparking further discontent among party loyalists.

According to a viral video, the meeting ended suddenly, as arguments broke out over the failure of the party leaders to acknowledge the Vice President.

