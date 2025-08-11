2027: N’Delta’ll Support Only Tinubu –PAP Boss

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, has declared that the Niger Delta will support only President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

He stated this in his remarks at the closing ceremony of the ‘Stream 1’ batch 3, three-day strategic Leadership, Alternative Dispute Resolution and Mediation Training organised by the PAP for its stakeholders in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, on Friday.

Otuaro reiterated that President Tinubu “is determined to sustain the prevailing peace in the Niger Delta while galvanising development activities and socio-economic growth through his Renewed Hope Agenda.” He urged the people of the region to unite firmly behind President Tinubu’s second term ambition for the greater good of the area.

He also cautioned the Niger Delta people to beware of political manipulators as activities gradually gather momentum towards the 2027 contest. The PAP boss urged the people of the region to be wary of the antics of desperate politicians with the intent to cause mischief in the region.

Otuaro stressed that President Tinubu has proven in the past two years that he has the best of intentions for the region, noting that his administration, when re-elected, would consolidate on the laudable gains it had so far recorded.