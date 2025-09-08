2027: NCFront, Labour, CSOs Seek Urgent Electoral Reforms

The National Consultative Front (NCFront), in collaboration with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Civil Society Front (LCSF), is set for a campaign to mobilise Nigerians to press for electoral reforms.

This was the high point of the decisions reached at a leadership consultative meeting of the groups hosted by the NCFront in Lagos at the weekend.

The meeting was based on the earlier resolutions of stakeholders at the recent National Constitutional Summit organized by The Patriots and Nigeria Political Summit Group(NPSG) which focused on the political future of the country.

In a statement yesterday, spokesman for NCFront Hamisu San Turaki said the move is to drive critical reforms in the electoral laws especially those that affected the credibility of the 2023 general election.

Some of these reforms revolve around compulsory electronic transmission of election results, effective criminalisation of electoral violence and vote trading as well as the enactment of the law on early and diaspora voting as initiated by the House of Representatives. Others include the enactment of a law to entrench proportional representation in government, including the creation of special seats for women and other vulnerable groups, among others.

The stakeholders championing the proposed reforms have resolved to launch a new electoral reform platform to be known as Alliance for Defence of Democracy (ADD) as a popular alternative movement to drive the campaign and mobilization process for these critical electoral reforms. Turaki said the platform would be launched on October 1.

According to him, Prof. Pat Utomi, former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Attahiru Jega, ex-Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President Dr Olisa Agbakoba(SAN), Femi Falana (SAN), former Minister of Education Dr Oby Ezekwesili, and Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed of the Northern Elders Forum are scheduled to speak at the event.