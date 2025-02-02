2027: N’Central APC Forum Rejects Coalition With N’East, N’West

Share

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the North-Central of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has declared that it will not form a coalition with the North-East and North-West zones.

This decision comes amidst speculation that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former governors Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi, and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi are planning to unite against President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The North-Central APC Forum stated that it will not repeat the mistakes of the past, citing the zone’s pivotal role in the coalition that led to the formation of the APC and the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government in 2015.

The Forum expressed disappointment that despite its contributions, the North-Central zone was marginalized by the North-East and North-West during Buhari’s administration.

In a statement signed and issued on Sunday by its Chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, the Forum emphasized that it will not be part of any coalition that includes the North-East and North-West.

The statement noted that the planned coalition is being championed by politicians from these two zones, including Atiku Abubakar and Nasir El-Rufai.

The North-Central APC Forum expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s administration, stating that Nigerians will re-elect the APC government in 2027 due to its good performance.

