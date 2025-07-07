2027: Nasarawa Stakeholders Endorse Tinubu, Sule For Senate

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Nasarawa North Senatorial District have unanimously endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term and Governor Abdullahi Sule to represent the zone at the Senate in 2027.

The stakeholders also threw their weight behind J.J. Umaru, member representing Akwanga/Wamba/Nasarawa-Eggon Federal Constituency, endorsing him for another term.

The endorsements were part of a resolution reached during a stakeholders’ meeting held on Sunday in Akwanga, headquarters of Akwanga Local Government Area.

The group expressed satisfaction with Governor Sule’s performance, stating that no governor in the history of the state has matched his record in terms of development and leadership.

They noted various developmental strides undertaken by the governor across the senatorial district and the state, adding that the best way to show appreciation was to ensure he represents the zone in the Senate come 2027.

The stakeholders also commended President Tinubu for appointing indigenes of the zone to key positions at the federal level, describing it as a demonstration of inclusive leadership.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the convener of the meeting and Chairman of Akwanga LGA, Safiyanu Isa Andaha, said the gathering was convened to promote unity among APC stakeholders in the zone and to strategize for future political engagements.