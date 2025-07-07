2027: Nasarawa North APC Stakeholders Endorse Tinubu, Sule For Senate

Stakeholders of All Progressives Congress (APC) from Nasarawa North Senatorial District have endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term and Governor Abdullahi Sule to vie for Nasarawa North Senatorial seat in 2027.

The decision was reached during an expanded stakeholders’ meeting yesterday in Akwanga. Mr Timothy Anjide, a former Secretary to Nasarawa State Government (SGS) read the communiqué at the end of the meeting.

He said the meeting was convened to deliberate on pressing issues concerning the party, government and the future of the senatorial district.

Anjide said after extensive and fruitful deliberations, the stakeholder resolved to endorse President Tinubu for a second term in 2027 in recognition of his vision, leadership, and developmental focus.

They also acknowledged and appreciated the President appointing sons and daughters of Nasarawa North Senatorial district into strategic positions in federal agencies, boards, and parastatals.

He said the stakeholders appreciated Sule for his unwavering commitment to inclusive governance, impactful developmental strides, and consistent support for the APC family in the district.