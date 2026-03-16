2027: Namdas Declares Intention To Run For Adamawa Guber

As election activities for the 2027 general elections firm up, the spokesperson for the 8th House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, has declared his intention to vie for the position of governor of Adamawa state.

Namdas, who is now the North-East representative on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board, announced his decision to contest for the governorship seat at an Iftar dinner he hosted in Abuja at the weekend.

The ex-lawmaker, who also served as Chairman of the Committee on Army in the 9th House, said his decision to throw his hat in the ring was arrived at after extensive consultations with various stakeholders in the state.

He said, “I believe I possess the capacity and expertise to advance our state, drawing on my experience as a media practitioner, legislator, and security and strategic expert.

“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has undoubtedly made significant contributions to the state in infrastructure, welfare, education, health, and sports.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently acknowledged these achievements during a speech when he was invited by the governor to commission several projects.

“In light of this, I believe a capable leader is needed to consolidate these gains and further advance progress in other sectors, such as agriculture, rural development, and security”.

He appealed to his guests and other major players in the state to support his aspiration, saying, “I have invited you here because I recognise the calibre of individuals you are. Many of you have contested and won elections before, which means you are well-positioned to advise and support me in achieving my goals”.

He added, “Adamawa is richly endowed with abundant mineral and agricultural resources. Significant mineral deposits—including gypsum, limestone, magnesite, kaolin, and bentonite—are found in large quantities across the Gombi, Guyuk, Numan, Lamurde, Ganye, and Yola South local government areas, among others.

“Agriculturally, the state benefits from a wealth of cash crops, food crops, and substantial livestock production. The availability of these mineral and agricultural resources has inspired me to consider running for governor, as it presents an opportunity to drive meaningful progress for the state, among other important reasons.

“This is not a manifesto night but a meeting with key stakeholders. I want to give you a glimpse of what to expect if I become governor of the state, so that you can provide me with fair and honest advice”.

Recall that Namdas represented the Jada/Ganye/MayoBelwa/Toungo Federal Constituency of Adamawa State from 2015 to 2023.

This will be his second shot at the governorship, as he was the deputy governorship candidate of the then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in the 2011 gubernatorial elections in the state.