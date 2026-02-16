2027: ‘My Loyalty To Tinubu Unshakeable’ – Badaru

…Validates APC Membership

Former Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has formally received his validated All Progressives Congress (APC) membership card at Babura Ward in Babura Local Government Area of Jigawa State, saying his loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is unshakeable.

Badaru made this remark in a press statement issuedon Monday by his Personal Assistant in Media and Publicity to the Forum of former Minister of Defence, Mati Ali.

According to the former Minister, who spoke at the event, which attracted a massive turnout of party faithful and supporters, marked the official presentation of his membership card following the successful completion of his recent online registration and validation process on the APC platform.

Supporters from across Babura and neighbouring communities gathered in solidarity, demonstrating strong backing for the Badaru political movement and reaffirming their commitment to the party.

The presentation ceremony followed established party protocol. The APC Chairman of Babura Ward, Alhaji Danbaba Tela Babura, initially handed the validated card to the Babura LGA APC Chairman, Alhaji Isha Ubale Giginya, who subsequently presented it to the former minister at the instance of the Jigawa State APC Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Sani Gumel.

The occasion was witnessed by prominent party stakeholders, including the APC National Financial Secretary, Alhaji Bashir Usman Gumel; former Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Idris Garba Jahun; members of the Jigawa State House of Assembly; former local government chairmen who served during Badaru’s tenure as governor; members of the Babura LGA APC Executive Committee; ward officials; and other APC leaders and well-wishers from across the state.

In his remarks, Badaru opened with the APC slogan and reaffirmed that Nigeria stands with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He warmly welcomed supporters to Babura and expressed appreciation for their presence at the ceremony.

The former minister commended party leadership at all levels for the seamless validation process and expressed pride that Jigawa State remains among the leading states in achieving impressive results in the ongoing membership registration exercise.

He also thanked the people for the love, solidarity, and trust they have consistently shown him, urging them to remain patient and steadfast, with the assurance that better days lie ahead.

The event is widely regarded as a strong demonstration of unity and sustained grassroots support for the APC in Jigawa State, further consolidating the party’s structure ahead of future political engagements.