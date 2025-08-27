2027: Mutfwang’s Re-Election Unstoppable – ALGON Chair

The Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Plateau State Chapter, Hon. Hamisu Anani, has said that the people across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state are ready to re-elect Governor Caleb Mutfwang on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2027

Anani emphasised that despite the appointment of the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, Plateau will still vote for Governor Mutfwang.

According to him, Mutfwang has demonstrated capacity in leadership, and as such, he will be massively re-elected in the next general elections.

Hon. Anani, who is also the Chairman of Wase Local Government Area, stated this on Wednesday during the ongoing tour of projects and stakeholder engagements in the 17 local government councils, including Shendam, Langtang North, Wase, Kanam, and Pankshin.

“Plateau State is PDP, and no party will stop PDP from winning the 2027 election. We will re-elect Governor Caleb Mutfwang for a second term in 2027,” he said.

While speaking on the ongoing revalidation of voter cards, the Wase Council boss urged eligible citizens to ensure they register so that everyone can participate fully in the upcoming elections.

Speaking with journalists about the projects supervised so far, Hon. Anani gave a pass mark of 80 per cent, stating that all the projects were executed in less than a year.

On his part, the Chairman of Langtang South, Hon. Nanfan Alhassan Nbin, said his administration has executed ten projects with 80 per cent completion, beginning from the foundation level, and revealed that he did not borrow a penny to fund the projects.

He thanked Governor Mutfwang and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ephraim Usman, for the timely release of funds, which made the execution of the projects possible.

Also speaking, Shendam Local Council Chairman, Dr. Nicholas Kemi-Nshe, said PDP candidates would have an easy ride in the 2027 elections because the projects being executed will speak for themselves.

In Shendam, the legislative arm used the visit to endorse the governorship candidature of Barr. Caleb Mutfwang for a second term in 2027.

Meanwhile, at Langtang North Local Government, the reception was overwhelming, as a large number of citizens welcomed the team and commended their council executive, Hon. Pirfa Tyem, who is currently executing projects across the wards—especially the renovation of the Primary Education Board and the Council Secretariat.

The Chairman of Mikang Local Government Council, Hon. Dr. Benard Alkali, stated that service to humanity remains a sacred commitment and a pledge to God.

He reaffirmed the council’s long-standing support for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), stating that the local government has consistently delivered victory for the party, even when the opposition held power at the state level.

Speaking on his efforts in agriculture, the Chairman revealed that he has procured over 37 trucks of fertiliser to support farmers, with an additional supply expected from the state government to reach a total of 50 trucks.

He said the initiative also targets dry-season farming to ensure consistent food production at the grassroots level.