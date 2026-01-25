The Minister of Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that removing a Northern Muslim from President Bola Tinubu’s re-election ticket could weaken its electoral prospects in the 2027 Presidential election.

Musawa made this remark amid speculations that the ruling party may reconsider the Muslim–Muslim ticket used in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking in an interview on Mic On Show with journalist Seun Okinbaloye, the Minister said sidelining of Kashim Shettima or replacing him with a non–Northern Muslim running mate would pose a significant political risk, particularly in the core northern states.

“If there is no Hausa, Fulani or Kanuri Muslim on that ticket, it creates a hurdle. That is the reality of the way people think,” Musawa said.

She explained that politics in Northern Nigeria is deeply ingrained and highly strategic, warning that misjudging the region’s political dynamics could prove costly.

“The core North states like Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Kebbi, Jigawa, Zamfara and Sokoto understand politics at a very deep level. Politics is a way of life. People wait every four years to line up and vote because that is where they feel they have influence,” she said.

Musawa dismissed suggestions that the APC could easily alter its presidential ticket without repercussions, describing such views as a misunderstanding of northern political realities.

“I think if we toy with changing the construct of what we have now, it is a problem. People who suggest otherwise may not fully understand how politics works in the North,” she added.

Addressing talks of opposition coalitions ahead of 2027, the minister said she does not believe the current opposition alignment has the capacity to unseat President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima.

“You have an opposition that is overcrowded. Every single member is vying for the same spot, and that alone creates a recipe for political failure,” she said.

While noting that the APC does not underestimate its opponents, Musawa maintained that the ruling party remains confident as it prepares for the next election cycle.

“It is good for democracy to have opposition. Nobody wants a one-party state. But we are confident in our political direction,” she said.